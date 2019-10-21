RIO--Marjorie Schmitt, age 92, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at The Meadows Assisted Living in Fall River.

She was a caring mother, grandmother and friend, and enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, "just browsing" at stores, reading magazines and dining out. She taught her children the value of hard work, good manners, kindness, cleanliness and a delicious meal. Her favorite color was pink, and she liked many types of music, from polkas to pop. She had a lifelong love of children, especially babies, and at age 91 was still playing on the floor with her grandchildren.

She was born Feb. 1, 1927, to John and Josephine (Mann) Matuszeski on a farm near Randolph, the eldest of six. After graduating from Randolph High School in 1945, she worked as a nanny. After her sister, Luci, got a job with the state of Wisconsin, Marjorie followed her to Madison and worked as a file clerk for the Ag Department for two decades. She memorized all 72 Wisconsin counties and their seats, and enjoyed city life. She met her husband, Ralph Schmitt, through her former roommate and best friend, Jo, who married Ralph's brother Henry.

Marjorie became a homemaker after her marriage in 1967 and had two children, Marci and Mark. As a widow with two young children, Marjorie took care of her "little family" on their farm near Rio. She lived with Mark and his wife, Kayla, in her later years, and they provided much care for her. She was thrilled when their daughters, Alyssa and Brynn, were born, and would always tell them, "Grandma loves you." She moved into assisted living at the Meadows a year ago, and appreciated the friendly staff, who cared for her in her last days along with a team from Heartland Hospice.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Walter and Alan Matuszeski; and stepdaughters Rhonda and Robin Schmitt. She is survived by daughter Marci Schmitt (Rob Goldnick) of Minneapolis; son Mark Schmitt (Kayla) of Rio; stepchildren RoxAnne Engelke of Plymouth, Minn., Randy Schmitt (Diane) of Waterloo and Rodd Schmitt (Doris) of Columbus; siblings Carl Matuszeski of Beaver Dam, Luci Loney of Sachse, Texas, and Norbert Matuszeski (Lois) of Randolph; granddaughters Alyssa and Brynn Schmitt; step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 A.M., with visitation beginning at 10:30 A.M., on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Jerome Catholic Cemetery in Columbus.