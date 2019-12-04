MADISON-Marjorie Ruth "Marge" Marozick, age 96, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Dec. 2, 2019.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1923, in Lafayette, Ind., the daughter of Walter and Joanna (Nelson) Burkhardt.

Marge was devout and true to her faith. She was baptized on Nov. 4, 1923, confirmed on March 21, 1937, and united in marriage to Norman "Norm" Marozick on Aug. 14, 1943, at St. James Lutheran Church, Lafayette, Ind. Marge loved music and was a talented pianist, organist, marimba player and singer. At one time, she performed on the Purdue radio station with a trio called the "3 M's." She worked at Gardner Bakery for over 25 years.

Marge enjoyed her collections of miniatures, Hummels, and especially teddy bears that brought her great joy. She had many fond memories of going home to the family farm visiting her aunts and uncles in Lafayette, Ind.

Marjorie is survived by her husband, Norm; sons, Mark (Linda) Marozick and Walter Marozick; daughter, Mary Marozick; six grandchildren, Jonathan (Abigail) Marozick, Paul (Debi) Marozick, Christine (Ben Pierce) Marozick, David Marozick, Michael (Isabel) Marozick, and Matthew Marozick; seven great-grandchildren, Clara, Nina, Charlie, Lily, Emma, Ruthie and June. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister Dorothy Mathew.

A funeral service will be held at HOLY CROSS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 734 Holy Cross Way, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, with the Rev. Bernt Tweit presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all of their wonderful care and support given to Marjorie over the last 16 months.

