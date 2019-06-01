Marjorie "Marge" D. Gnewikow

Marjorie "Marge" Dame Gnewikow, age 92, passed away May 31, 2019 at Maplewood Nursing Home.

She was born at home in Ontario, Wi. on Aug. 15, 1926 the, only child of the late Sidney Irl and Margaret Ruth (Tedrick) Downing. She was united in marriage to Ortwin E. Gnewikow on July 19, 1946.

They purchased the Mazomanie Funeral Home in 1952, and later purchased funeral homes in Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. They then built a new funeral home on Water St., in Sauk City in June 1974.

Ort passed away on October 21, 1977 as the result of a car accident near Moab, Utah. In 1980 Marge built a new funeral home in Mazomanie. She later sold the funeral business to her daughter and son-in-law, Susie and Gary Hooverson, which is now operated and owned by their son, Curt Hooverson.

She was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church in Prairie du Sac, enjoyed Candlelight Circle at Midland United Methodist Church, Mazomanie, Red Hatter outings, and Wednesday coffee at Gordon's with her Mazomanie friends. She was fortunate enough to be able to travel to many different countries, and was generous with many different charities. Marge looked forward to Friday night fish frys, family get togethers, her daily newspaper and was an avid reader.

Marge is survived by her 3 children, Sheri (Denny) Beich, Susie (Gary) Hooverson, Steve (Linda) Gnewikow; her grandchildren, Ryan Beich, Heidi (Chris) Koch, Curt (Jean) Hooverson, Andy (Sabrina) Hooverson, Sid (Angela) Gnewikow and Matt Gnewikow; great-grandchildren, Maverick and Kaylani Koch, Lilliana, Camden and Finley Hooverson.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Lisa Gnewikow.

A funeral service will be held at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, June, 4, 2019 at the Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until the time of service. A private interment will be held at the Sauk City Cemetery.

