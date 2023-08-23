Marjorie M. Erbs

Marjorie (Marge) Merle Erbs, 91, of Mauston passed away from pancreatic cancer on August 17, 2023, with her loving family by her side.
Marge was the last child of Theresa (Andre) Dinger and Russell Dinger. She was born on January 5, 1932, at home in Clifton on a horribly cold day, with the weather so bad that the doctor had to walk up to the farm house for her delivery.
Marge grew up in the Clifton area and was united in marriage to Harry Frederick Erbs on June 10, 1950. To this union, they had 8 children: Sandra K. Rosol, Harry D. Erbs (Shari), Luanna M. Mills (Paula Chapman), Jeffrey P. Erbs, Timothy J. Erbs, Brenda D. Dehdar, Barbara A. Erbs McDermott (Roger McDermott), and Carla K. Shaw. Marge was blessed with 14 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. During their marriage, the family lived in New Lisbon, Oakdale, Clifton, and Mauston, until Harry’s death in 1988.
In 1992, Marge met Joseph Schultz and they officially married in 2016. They initially lived in New Lisbon, but later moved to Mauston.
Marge was a prolific story teller and jokester, always making people laugh. She had many interests to include traveling, dancing, dining out, playing cards (including the pursuit of a pink quarter named “Pinky”), playing slots, raising feeder pigs, tending to cattle, chasing goats, growing and harvesting vegetables from her 1.5acre - garden, and harvesting fruit from her orchard. Marge was regarded by all as an excellent cook and baker. She canned and froze fruits and vegetables. Marge also loved to sew and she created beautiful rugs. She loved planning meals for family gatherings, and orchestrated an annual holiday gathering at a Mauston hotel for upwards of 40 family members. Marge planned a final family meal while a resident at Fair View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston.
Marge was preceded in death by her parents, husbands Harry F. Erbs and Joseph Schultz, son Harry D. Erbs, daughter-in-law Darla Erbs, grandson Thomas Erbs and all of her siblings.
Marge will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
The family extends their heart-felt appreciation to the staff at Upland Hills Health Hospital in Dodgeville and Fair View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston.
Per Marge’s request, a private family gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.