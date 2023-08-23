Marjorie M. Erbs

Marjorie (Marge) Merle Erbs, 91, of Mauston passed away from pancreatic cancer on August 17, 2023, with her loving family by her side.

Marge was the last child of Theresa (Andre) Dinger and Russell Dinger. She was born on January 5, 1932, at home in Clifton on a horribly cold day, with the weather so bad that the doctor had to walk up to the farm house for her delivery.

