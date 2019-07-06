Marjorie LaDell "Marge" Aeschlimann, age 87, of Black Earth, passed away from Alzheimer's on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Kindred Hearts.

Born on November 2, 1931, in Black Earth, to Morris and Velma "Fern" Johnson, Marge grew up in Black Earth and graduated from Black Earth High School in 1950.

Marge loved to cook Norwegian dishes, especially lefse and krub, and was known for her pies, fudge, and soup on Sundays. Her gardening talents provided abundant produce for canning and she made jam from the berries that her children picked for her. Marge enjoyed bowling, fishing, jigsaw and crossword puzzles and was a member of the Vermont Lutheran Church.

Marge is survived by four daughters, Pamela (Lance) Webb, Debra Kay (Robert) Eveland, Linda (Larry) Keister and Tina M. (Jay) David; three sons, Wayne A. Aeschlimann, Steven J. (Trish) Aeschlimann and John P. (Susie) Aeschlimann; 14 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; brother, Ken (Lois) Johnson; three sisters, Anita Dosie, Karen Niederklopfer and Phyllis (Scott) Hottman; and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers-in-law, Clarence Dosie and Norman Niederklopfer.

A funeral service will be held at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Lutheran Church Road, Black Earth, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding.Burial will be held at Vermont Lutheran Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Marjorie's name to Care Wisconsin, Vermont Lutheran Church or the Senior Center of Mount Horeb. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.