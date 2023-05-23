Marjorie L. Fitzgerald

Marjorie L. Fitzgerald passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital after suffering a devastating stroke with her loving family by her side. 

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Picha Funeral Home in Lake Delton with Pastor Amos Vande Hei officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery following the service. 