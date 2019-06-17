DEFOREST/PORTAGE—Marjorie June Heise, age 93, passed away peacefully at Agrace Hospice Care facility on Friday, June 14, 2019, with her family by her side.



She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on June 11, 1926, to Edward and Lina Groke (Halle). Marjorie was raised in Milwaukee, graduating from Riverside High School in 1944.



She married Carlton Heise on Oct. 18, 1947, in Milwaukee. Together they enjoyed 68 years of marriage before his passing in 2016. She was a devoted wife and mother; raising their family in Beloit, Wis. She also worked as an office manager for realty firms in Beloit and Milwaukee. She enjoyed playing bridge, was an avid reader, and a good sheepshead player—beating her children up until the very end!



She is survived by two daughters, Sandy (Charlie) Parks of Sun Prairie, and Sue (Dave) Plank of Portage; four grandchildren, Jane (Chad) Malm, Joe (Kristen) Philip, Kevin Plank, and Brian (Kirsten) Plank; six great-grandchildren, Collin, Benjamin, Logan, Oliver, Adelyn, and Caden; and good friends, Rae and Louis Schubert.



Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and brother, Eddie.



A memorial service will be held at LORD OF LOVE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 105 Paradise Circle, DeForest on Thursday, June 20, 2019, beginning at 12 p.m. A visitation will be held at the church on Thursday at 11 a.m. prior to the service.



Marjorie's family wishes to thank Pastors Mike Willitz and Joel Jenswold for their love and spiritual support; and the wonderful staff at Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established.

