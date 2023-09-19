MADISON - Marjorie Jean “Marge” (nee Radtke) Beer, 90, died on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., with family at her side after a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 16, 1932, in Dodgeville, Wis., to the late Ernest and Mary Lylith (Gedye) Radtke. She spent her childhood on their Mineral Point farm, where she attended a one-room school. She later attended parochial school and graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1950.
Marge worked for Madison Gas & Electric and CUNA Mutual Insurance, from where she retired as an insurance underwriter. She married Newlyn “Toby” Knutson on Jan. 31, 1959, and they welcomed their daughter, Kathleen, in 1961; Toby preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 1985. She later married Derald “Derry” Beer on Nov. 25, 1989; he preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2013.
Marge is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Knutson (Gregory Gaie), Green Bay; stepdaughter, Becki (Mark) Hermes, Sterling, Ill.; stepson, Jeff (Stacey) Beer, Sterling, Ill.; two grandsons, Malcolm Knutson-Gaie and Dexter Knutson-Gaie; two great-grandsons, Xavier Knutson-Gaie and Josiah Dennis; three step-grandchildren, Kaitlin (Hermes) Koskelowski, Ryan Hermes and Kyle Beer; nine nieces and nephews; 20 great-nieces and nephews; 33 great-great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-great nephew.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary Lylith (Gedye) Radtke; brother, William Radtke; sister, Sr. Irene Radtke; sister-in-law, Betty Radtke; brother-in-law, John Knutson; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Knutson; niece, Kristine (Knutson) Haller; nephew, Thomas Knutson; step-grandson, Kaden Beer; and family friend, Sr. Jacinta Elmandorf.
Friends may call at GUNDERSON WEST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 7435 University Avenue, Middleton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Her daughter will deliver a eulogy at 6 p.m. The family invites guests to wear floral attire in honor of Marge’s love of flowers. A visitation at 10 a.m. will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at SS. MARY AND PAUL CATHOLIC CHURCH, 224 Davis St., Mineral Point, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, with Father Tafadzwa Kushamba presiding. Burial will take place at St. Paul’s Catholic Cemetery, Mineral Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward a decorative patio feature at All Saints Neighborhood, where Marge led the garden club during her final years.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the nursing staff at St. Mary’s Hospital fourth-floor SW surgical wing for their extraordinary care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.gundersonfh.com.
