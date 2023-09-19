Marjorie Jean "Marge" (Nee Radtke) Beer

MADISON - Marjorie Jean “Marge” (nee Radtke) Beer, 90, died on Wednesday evening, Sept. 13, 2023, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wis., with family at her side after a brief illness. She was born on Oct. 16, 1932, in Dodgeville, Wis., to the late Ernest and Mary Lylith (Gedye) Radtke. She spent her childhood on their Mineral Point farm, where she attended a one-room school. She later attended parochial school and graduated from Mineral Point High School in 1950.

Marge worked for Madison Gas & Electric and CUNA Mutual Insurance, from where she retired as an insurance underwriter. She married Newlyn “Toby” Knutson on Jan. 31, 1959, and they welcomed their daughter, Kathleen, in 1961; Toby preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 1985. She later married Derald “Derry” Beer on Nov. 25, 1989; he preceded her in death on Nov. 5, 2013.