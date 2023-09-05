Marjorie H. Mahr

Marjorie Helen Mahr, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on August 9, 2023. Born on May 23, 1937, she lived most of her life in Milwaukee. Marjorie was the beloved daughter of Andrew and Hildegard (Ottmann) Mahr, and sister of Mary Beth (Harry) Bradshaw, and Michael (Suzanne) Mahr. She was a fond and loving aunt to Anna (Brad) Bishop Courtier, Adam (Sabrina) Bradshaw, and Greg (Julie) Mahr. Marjorie also was a loving great-aunt to nine great-nieces and great-nephews: Lydia and Henry Courtier, Sylvie, Olin, and Felix Bishop, Eli, Brooke, and Whitney Bradshaw, and Samantha Harris.
Marjorie received her B.S. and M.A. degrees in Spanish and English from Marquette University, where she was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, Sigma Delta Pi, and a founding member of the Secondary Education Club. For five years, she was an instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the department of Spanish and Portuguese. Later, she taught at Messmer High School where she chaired the department of Modern Languages. She retired after teaching at Cedarburg High School. Marjorie also spent 20 years as a part time employee of Kohl’s Corp., at stores in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, and Johnson Creek.
She was an avid fan of the Milwaukee Braves and Green Bay Packers. She traveled extensively around the world, including foreign study in Mexico City and Lima, Peru. Upon retirement from her teaching career, she moved to Fort Atkinson to be closer to her sister and brother-in-law and their family. She enjoyed playing games, and everyone fought to be on her team for Trivial Pursuit.
Marjorie’s generosity and love for her family was evident. She will be remembered for her fierce independence and sassy, spunky personality.
Marjorie is survived by her sister Mary Beth and brother-in-law Harry Bradshaw of Fort Atkinson, nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. She was pre-deceased by her parents, brother and sister-in-law, and nephew (Tim Courtier).
Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 29, 2023 with a Mass at Mother of Good Counsel Catholic Church, 6924 W. Lisbon Avenue, Milwaukee WI 53210, at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash St, Milwaukee, WI 53216.
The family thanks the caring staff at Reena Senior Living Memory Care and Rainbow Hospice of Jefferson County for their care and support in Marjorie’s last years.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Rainbow Hospice or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.