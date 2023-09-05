Marjorie H. Mahr

Marjorie Helen Mahr, 86, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on August 9, 2023. Born on May 23, 1937, she lived most of her life in Milwaukee. Marjorie was the beloved daughter of Andrew and Hildegard (Ottmann) Mahr, and sister of Mary Beth (Harry) Bradshaw, and Michael (Suzanne) Mahr. She was a fond and loving aunt to Anna (Brad) Bishop Courtier, Adam (Sabrina) Bradshaw, and Greg (Julie) Mahr. Marjorie also was a loving great-aunt to nine great-nieces and great-nephews: Lydia and Henry Courtier, Sylvie, Olin, and Felix Bishop, Eli, Brooke, and Whitney Bradshaw, and Samantha Harris. 

Marjorie received her B.S. and M.A. degrees in Spanish and English from Marquette University, where she was a member of Sigma Tau Delta, Sigma Delta Pi, and a founding member of the Secondary Education Club. For five years, she was an instructor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in the department of Spanish and Portuguese. Later, she taught at Messmer High School where she chaired the department of Modern Languages. She retired after teaching at Cedarburg High School. Marjorie also spent 20 years as a part time employee of Kohl’s Corp., at stores in Brookfield, Menomonee Falls, and Johnson Creek. 