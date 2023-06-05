Marjorie (Dietz) Kaukl, age 83, passed away on June 4, 2023. She was born in Dessau, Germany on January 6, 1940, to Max and Mary Lou (Ashbrook) Dietz. After years in refugee camps, the family was allowed to return to the USA. They lived in Oklahoma with her grandparents, then Chicago, before settling on their farm near Bloom City, Wis. She attended West Lima High School for three years and graduated from Rich Township High School in Park Forest, Ill. She graduated from UW-Madison. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Kaukl, on September 20, 1958. Their children, Steve and Karen, were their greatest joy.
Marjorie and Larry enjoyed traveling and camping in many National Parks and camped locally with friends most summer weekends. After retiring, she and Larry enjoyed many long road trips to the East Coast, West Coast, Florida, Texas, as well as tours to Alaska and Hawaii. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She knitted and crocheted hundreds of prayer shawls, afghans, hats, mittens, and baby clothes, many of which were given to the Salvation Army Shelter or mission hospitals. She worked for the City of Madison for 24 years and was one of the first women to be hired as a building inspector and later became a grants administrator.
Marjorie is survived by her son, Steve Kaukl; daughter, Karen Witt; grandchildren, Tim (Molly and children), Parker, Blake, and Clark; sister, Rosemarie Slavenas; brother-in-law, Leonard Kaukl (Jill); niece, nephews, and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; her parents; sister, Joy Taylor; brothers, Walter and Eric Dietz; nephew, Brian Slavenas; and great-niece, Dezi Dietz.
There will be a celebration of life at MONONA UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 606 Nichols Rd., Monona, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, with visitation from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Attendees are invited to share brief memories during the service. Cake and refreshments will be served following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Salvation Army, Habitat for Humanity, or Monona United Methodist Church.
All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be shared at www.866allfaiths.com.
