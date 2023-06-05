Marjorie (Dietz) Kaukl

Marjorie (Dietz) Kaukl, age 83, passed away on June 4, 2023. She was born in Dessau, Germany on January 6, 1940, to Max and Mary Lou (Ashbrook) Dietz. After years in refugee camps, the family was allowed to return to the USA. They lived in Oklahoma with her grandparents, then Chicago, before settling on their farm near Bloom City, Wis. She attended West Lima High School for three years and graduated from Rich Township High School in Park Forest, Ill. She graduated from UW-Madison. She married her high school sweetheart, Larry Kaukl, on September 20, 1958. Their children, Steve and Karen, were their greatest joy.

Marjorie and Larry enjoyed traveling and camping in many National Parks and camped locally with friends most summer weekends. After retiring, she and Larry enjoyed many long road trips to the East Coast, West Coast, Florida, Texas, as well as tours to Alaska and Hawaii. She enjoyed reading and writing poetry. She knitted and crocheted hundreds of prayer shawls, afghans, hats, mittens, and baby clothes, many of which were given to the Salvation Army Shelter or mission hospitals. She worked for the City of Madison for 24 years and was one of the first women to be hired as a building inspector and later became a grants administrator.