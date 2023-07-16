Marjorie Ann "Marge" Reek

MADISON - Marjorie Ann “Marge” Reek, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born on July 20, 1935, in Ladysmith, Wis., the third daughter of Ignatz and Gertrude (Kazmierkoski) Odash. Marge lived her early years in Weyerhauser and Spooner, Wis. On Marge's seventh birthday, the family moved to Rice Lake, Wis. Marge graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1953 and enrolled in Eau Claire State Teacher's College (UW-Eau Claire). Her first teaching position was in Marshfield, Wis., where she met the love of her life, Rodney R Reek. Marge and Rod were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield on May 17, 1958, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Rod's death in July 2010. All those years, Rod referred to Marge as "My Bride." Together, they raised three wonderful daughters, Sara, Amy and Emily.

Marge became the first kindergarten teacher in the Spencer, Wis., School District in 1959. The family resided in Marshfield until moving to Madison, Wis., in 1965. Marge's teaching career continued in Madison for the next 27 years at Gompers Elementary School, retiring in June 1993. She served on many educational committees for the MMSD, such as Tricycle Years, Literature Review Committee chair for many years, Reading Resource Teacher and was a recipient of the Golden Apple Award. Marge was also active in the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Society for Women Educators, serving as President and in other offices for the Delta chapter.