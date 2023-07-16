MADISON - Marjorie Ann “Marge” Reek, age 87, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 13, 2023. She was born on July 20, 1935, in Ladysmith, Wis., the third daughter of Ignatz and Gertrude (Kazmierkoski) Odash. Marge lived her early years in Weyerhauser and Spooner, Wis. On Marge's seventh birthday, the family moved to Rice Lake, Wis. Marge graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1953 and enrolled in Eau Claire State Teacher's College (UW-Eau Claire). Her first teaching position was in Marshfield, Wis., where she met the love of her life, Rodney R Reek. Marge and Rod were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Marshfield on May 17, 1958, and enjoyed 52 years of marriage until Rod's death in July 2010. All those years, Rod referred to Marge as "My Bride." Together, they raised three wonderful daughters, Sara, Amy and Emily.
Marge became the first kindergarten teacher in the Spencer, Wis., School District in 1959. The family resided in Marshfield until moving to Madison, Wis., in 1965. Marge's teaching career continued in Madison for the next 27 years at Gompers Elementary School, retiring in June 1993. She served on many educational committees for the MMSD, such as Tricycle Years, Literature Review Committee chair for many years, Reading Resource Teacher and was a recipient of the Golden Apple Award. Marge was also active in the Alpha Delta Kappa International Honorary Society for Women Educators, serving as President and in other offices for the Delta chapter.
Marge enjoyed her jazz and tap dancing with the Virginia Davis Darlings (even the recitals), golfing with the Door Creek Ladies League, warm water aerobics, and knitting groups. Marge was also active in her church life at Messiah Lutheran Church, serving in the Social Ministry, Prayer Shawl Ministry, Co-chair of the children's book drive, ushering and SAM Club. Marge had a great sense of humor and loved to tell stories and jokes. She also enjoyed sending cards for holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. Marge and Rod also loved to travel, enjoying many golf trips to Hawaii and Door County as well as the many courses around Wisconsin.
Marge's greatest joys were her family, friends and faith. She was immensely proud of her girls and adored her grandchildren as Nana and her great-grandchildren as Gigi. She loved them with all her heart and soul, attending events as much as she could and bragging about them whenever given the chance.
Marge was predeceased by her husband, Rodney R. Reek; her parents; a sister in infancy, Betty Lou; her brother, Gerald; and a nephew, Glen. She is survived by her daughters, Sara (Joseph) DiCecco, Amy (Mark) Terpening, and Emily (Greg) Gunderson; seven grandchildren, Anna (Micah) Kust, Marissa (Ashlyn Stone) DiCecco, Nicholas DiCecco, Benjamin (Kasiah) Terpening, Kaitlyn (Spencer Wagen) Terpening, Hannah (Blake) Karnitz, Gracie Gunderson; and six great-grandchildren, Jenson Terpening, Jones Terpening, Penelope Karnitz, Eli Hansen, Ivy Hansen, and Maura Kust. She is further survived by her sister, Joan (William) Ebner; sister-in-law, Pam Odash; three nieces and two nephews; and many special friends.
A funeral service will be held at MESSIAH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 5202 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023, with Pastor Jeff Vanden Heuvel presiding. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVESTREAM may visit Marge’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at the time of the service. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday.
The family would like to thank Agrace HospiceCare for their kind and compassionate care of Mom. Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, Messiah Lutheran Church, or to the family to be designated to the Wisconsin Delta Educators Scholarship Foundation.