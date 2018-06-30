MADISON-Marjorie A. (McGinn) Long passed away on Sunday, June 24, 2018, in Madison, WI.

She was born in Sterling, IL, on May 27, 1927, and lived most of her life in the Sterling/Dixon area. Marjorie was the daughter of Oswald and Ann McGinn. She graduated from Loretta Heights College and then married Paul J. Long in 1952, together they raised five children.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Lori Long of Marblehead, MA, Mary Paul Long (Richard) of Madison WI, Bernard (Peggy) of Rockford,IL, Martin (Denise) of North Oaks, MN, and Peter (Peggy) of Fort Collins,CO; 14 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; and three children, Martha, Lawrence and Paul.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Madison, WI. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling on a date yet to be determined. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson East Funeral & Cremation Care 5203 Monona Dr.(608) 221-5420.