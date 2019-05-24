Marion V. Thorn

Marion V (Moss) Thorn, age 96, a resident at Chamomile Assisted Living, Madison, Wis., passed away at Agrace HospiceCare on Monday, May 20, 2019.

Marion was born Aug. 8, 1922, in South Milwaukee, Wis., to parents Milton and Julia Moss. She married James Farkas on March 9, 1940. He passed away Aug. 8, 1974. Together they had five children: two daughters and three sons.

After retiring she moved to Neshkoro, Wis., where she enjoyed life on the lake and was a part of a local women's ministry. One task was faithfully crocheting mittens and making thousands of toys for children in the Head Start program and area hospitals, which she continued into her nineties. After her second husband passed she moved to Michigan to be close to her daughter. She spent the final years of her life in Madison to be by her son.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, James and second husband, Hugh (Jack) Thorn; her brothers, Clifford, Floyd, Elmer, and Wesley; and her sister, Muriel; her children, Katherine (LaMere), Frank, Joy, and James; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Wallace.

She is survived by her son, Keith (Patti) Farkas; son-in-law, Fred LaMere; daughter-in-law, Jackie Farkas; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at Forest Hill Memorial Park, 3301 E. Forest Hill Ave., Oak Creek, Wis., on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 11 a.m., with lunch to follow.