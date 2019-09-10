Spring Green/Marion M. Sailing age 76 of Spring Green passed away following an extended illness on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green.

She was born on November 6, 1942 in Ithaca, WI the daughter of Clarence and Violet (Schoonover) Mayfield.

Marion was a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green, the WEA, MENC, taught music for about 4 decades in the River Valley Schools, and had a true passion for music playing for pleasure and her expression of joy. She gave many students piano lessons over the years.

Marion loved the outdoors, fishing, hunting, her flower gardens, vegetable garden, taking care of her yard and was a doting mother and Grandmother.

Survivors include her son, Brad (Tami) Sailing of Madison, a granddaughter, Brynn Sailing, a grandson, Brady Sailing and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Violet Mayfield and her significant other, Richard Peckham.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Christ Lutheran Church in Spring Green at 10:30 A.M. Pastor Kirsten Curtis will officiate with burial in the Woodstock Cemetery, Richland County at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M.-6:00 P.M. and again on Friday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Mark Scoles and the entire staff at Greenway Manor Nursing Home for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's and Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin.

Online condolences are available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.

