Marion H. "Mert" (Weger) Kicmol

MADISON-Marion Hilda “Mert” (Weger) Kicmol, age 87, died on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.

She was born on Aug. 17, 1931, in Madison, the daughter of Joseph and Thora (Mork) Weger. Marion graduated from Madison East High School in 1950. She was a lifelong East Side resident. Marion raised her four children by herself, and also worked part-time at Litho Printing Co. and Kramer Printing Co., along with her mother, Thora. She later worked as a production line worker for Swiss Colony for 30 years, retiring at age 75.

Marion’s children and home were the focus of her life. She had a very close relationship with her mother and “dear brother,” Jim. Jim lovingly called her “Mert” or “Mertski.” They had a lot of great times together. Marion never had a driver’s license, checkbook, credit card, or computer in her life! She had several close friends and co-workers that she enjoyed spending time with, but most of all, she enjoyed being with her family.

Marion is survived by her four children, Karen Kicmol (Bob) Nelson of Monona, Bob (Jan) Kicmol of Madison, Dan (Dawn Lageson) Kicmol of Blue Mounds, and Michael (Jan Wilson) Kicmol of Madison; four grandchildren, James Kicmol, Nikki (Larry) Pham, Tony (Rosalia Gittens) Kicmol, and Andrew Kicmol; two great-granddaughters, Lily and Leah Pham; sister-in-law, Judy Weger; a sister, Lorraine Helmke; several nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, James “J.C.” Weger; sister, Phyllis Nelson; two close uncles, James “Eddie” Mork and Otto Mork; cousin, Chris Mork; and special friends.

A Celebration of Marion’s life will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL HOME, 5203 Monona Drive, Monona, at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. Burial will be at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

The family wishes to thank the “Green Team,” Meaghan, Holly and Bronwyn of Agrace HospiceCare for their care and compassion; and to the staff at Heritage, Monona.

