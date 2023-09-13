Marion Elizabeth Gerhardt Walsh, age 99, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023.
A memorial mass for Marion will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lyndon Station with Fr. Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Marion will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station following the service.
She was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on February 10, 1924, to John W and Marion (Norton) Gerhardt. As an alumnus of Mauston High School, she went on to attend the Haight Fashion Institute and work at the Allis-Chalmers plant in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and soon thereafter returned to her hometown. As a lifelong resident of Lyndon Station, she worked at many places including her parents' business, Gerhardt’s Upper Dells Bar, the Bank of Mauston-Lyndon branch, and as Village Treasurer. Marion served on various St Mary's church committees in Lyndon Station and had the opportunity to be the seamstress for the St. Mary's nuns.
Marion most treasured her family and Catholic faith. She shared her love of the arts and travel with her family through her poetry writing and by taking road trips across North America. She also loved her lifelong friends with whom she shared many occasions of playing cards and cheering on Wisconsin sports teams. She spent many of her retirement years baking and gardening with her precious grandchildren and great grandchild.
She is survived by her children, Roxann Walsh, Sacramento, CA; Marion Maureen (Michael) Mallory, Cottonwood Heights, UT; Edward Joseph Walsh, Eagle, CO; Kimberly (Mike) Walsh-Betthauser, Lyndon Station, WI; and Kari E. Walsh, Chicago, IL; and granddaughters, Briana Mallory Hunt, Eva Walsh, Kayleen Betthauser, and grandsons, Joe Mallory, and John M. Walsh, and great granddaughter Emma Claire Mallory, and a host of loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Marion was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edward T. Walsh; her parents, John and Marion Gerhardt; her dear sister, Eileen (Robert) Roth; and her dear brother, John Carl “Pat” Gerhardt.
Marion had an immense love for humanity, and always quoted "to each their own." She will be missed and loved always. As every visit or phone call ended with her saying, “I don’t know what I would do without you.”
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Mary's Church.
