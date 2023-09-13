Marion Elizabeth Gerhardt Walsh

Marion Elizabeth Gerhardt Walsh, age 99, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2023.

A memorial mass for Marion will be held on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Lyndon Station with Fr. Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will take place from 9:30 A.M. until the time of Mass at 11:00 A.M. Marion will be laid to rest at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Lyndon Station following the service.