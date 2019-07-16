Marion C. Heth, age 87, of Glen Haven, WI passed away on Monday, July 15, 2019, at Orchard Manor in Lancaster, WI.

Marion was born on January 24, 1932 on Blackhawk Farm, located South of Fort Atkinson, WI, the daughter of Leonard and Christina (Lemke) Roe.

She graduated from Fort Atkinson High School in Fort Atkinson in 1950, and was married to her high school sweetheart in 1953 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, in Fort Atkinson.

Marion was a full-time homemaker. She loved her family and was a devoted wife and caring mother and grandmother. She maintained a strong faith in her Savior throughout her life.

Surviving are her husband, Francis Heth; two children, Thomas (Cheryl) Heth and Steven (Kathy) Heth; eight grandchildren; and one brother, Raymond Roe. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, David Heth; three brothers, James Roe, David Roe and Robert Roe and one sister, Lorraine (Roe) Roth.

A private graveside service is planned.

Memorials may be made to Orchard Manor in Marion's name to acknowledge the superior care they provided.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

