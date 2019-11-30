Marilyn Whiterabbit, age 64 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin walked on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the St. Clare Hospice House in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Conway-Picha Funeral Home in Lyndon Station, Wisconsin with Henry Whitethunder officiating. Burial will be at Spring Grove Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m.

Marilyn was born September 29, 1955 in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin the daughter of Herman and Eva (Decorah) Whiterabbit.

Marilyn is survived by her sons, Anthony (Michelle) Prado, Curtis Prado and Ricardo Prado; daughters, Margaret Ann Oliver and Patti Reyes; a brother, Herman Whiterabbit, Jr. and a sister, Christine Jendrisak. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, William and Timothy.