My loving wife, Marilyn McHone, passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2023 at the age of 66. She was the love of my life. An amazing woman who lived to help others and loved unconditionally. We married in March of 1975 and together we had one beautiful and almost perfect (wink, wink) daughter, Chasity (Dwight) Willis of Lone Rock, WI, and a daughter that we adopted as our own, Deidre (Eric) Torgerson of Brownsville, MN.
Marilyn was a Motorcycle Mama, who in her younger days was always ready for a crazy adventure! As she aged, her adventures slowed and she was content planting flowers, doing Sudoku puzzles and watching Steve Wilkos with her fur baby, Gizmo by her side.
Marilyn ADORED her grandchildren and we all knew which one was her favorite! (Sorry Mama, but we had to say it!)
Dalton McHone (Rhiannon Maestri -Gray) of Richland Center, Reyanna Walsh(Scott Oman), Chelsie Willis (Liz Kern) of Beaver Dam, Tanya Willis (Ashley Vandeguchte) of Mishicot, Talisa (Duncan) Sittig of Richland Center.
Marilyn was also blessed with 4 great grandchildren: Naomi McHone, Zaylee Sittig, Daxton Sittig, Oaklyn Oman.
She is further survived by her sisters: Sharon (Ron) Couey of Sextonville, Barbara (Robert) Mackesy of Wausau.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Wayne and Camilla Carley, brother Allen Carley, and sisters Camilla Arlene Bodendein, and Lorraine Carley.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Pine River Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
