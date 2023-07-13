Marilyn McHone

My loving wife, Marilyn McHone, passed away unexpectedly on July 11th, 2023 at the age of 66. She was the love of my life. An amazing woman who lived to help others and loved unconditionally. We married in March of 1975 and together we had one beautiful and almost perfect (wink, wink) daughter, Chasity (Dwight) Willis of Lone Rock, WI, and a daughter that we adopted as our own, Deidre (Eric) Torgerson of Brownsville, MN.

Marilyn was a Motorcycle Mama, who in her younger days was always ready for a crazy adventure! As she aged, her adventures slowed and she was content planting flowers, doing Sudoku puzzles and watching Steve Wilkos with her fur baby, Gizmo by her side.