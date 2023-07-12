Marilyn M. Bohn

Marilyn M. Bohn, age 80, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, July 8, 2023. 

A Memorial Service for Marilyn will be held on Saturday, July 15, 2023 at 12:00 Noon at the Reedsburg Church of God with Pastor Debbie Sammons presiding. Visitation will take place from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 Noon. Following the service, the family invites everyone to a Celebration of Life at Poor Nate’s in Reedsburg, beginning at 1:00 p.m. 

