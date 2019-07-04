Madison - Marilyn Kaye Stevenson (Rathbun), age 76, of Madison WI passed away on 7/1/2019 at Agrace Hospice Center. She was born on 10/28/1942 in Madison WI, the daughter of Valborg and William Rathbun.

She was a proud graduate of Madison East High School. She attended LaCrosse University where she received her teaching degree in Physical Education. She later had her own housekeeping business and made many personal connections with her clients over the years. Marilyn was very active socially. She had a great group of longtime friends. She participated in a weekly card game for many years. Marilyn attended senior lunches several times per week. Marilyn's faith was very important to her.

She was part of Heartland Church in Sun Prairie. Her church family helped her in many ways over the past several years. Marilyn loved music and was a ballroom dance teacher at one point in her life. Marilyn always had her camera ready and would taking photos at gatherings with family and friends. Marilyn's biggest love was her family. She adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She carried photos with her where ever she went so she could show them to others.



Marilyn is survived by daughter Cheryl Graser, granddaughters Danielle Graser (Justin), Holly Graser (Max), and great grandchild Jeffrey. In recent years her family grew to include grandson Mark Gonzalez (Holly) and great grandchildren Nico and Gianna.



Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents Valborg and William Rathbun and her brother James Rathbun.



There will be no funeral services or visitation. There will be a celebration of life in August 2019.



Donations may be made to Agrace Hospice, Goodman Community Center, or Wil-Mar Community Center.