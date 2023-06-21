Marilyn K. Barnett

FALL RIVER—Marilyn K. Barnett, age 82, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home with her family at her side.

Marilyn was born in Topeka, Kansas and attended the famous Sumner School in Topeka while the well-known “Brown vs Board of Education of Topeka” Trials were going on.

