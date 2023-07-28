MADISON - Marilyn Jean Strohbusch, age 71, joined her Savior in heaven on Monday, July 24, 2023, following a short but courageous battle with cancer.
Marilyn was a cherished and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was born on Sept. 20, 1951, in Madison, Wis., to Ralph and Ethel (Shadof) Weber. On Sept. 25, 1971, she married Keith Strohbusch, son of Robert and Arlie Strohbusch of Cambridge, Wis. Shortly after they were married, Marilyn and Keith settled in Cottage Grove, Wis., where they went on to welcome three daughters. They spent the decades that followed providing a loving home for their family and an incredible model for what marriage should be. Over time their family expanded to include eight grandchildren, each of whom brought a unique joy to Marilyn’s life. Marilyn had a quiet, unwavering love for her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren that was a constant source of stability, peace, and comfort in their lives and will forever be missed.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Caradine; parents and parents-in-law; brother, Kenny Weber; and brother-in-law, Greg Strohbusch. She is survived by her husband; daughters, Stephanie (Lance) Cook and Kristen (Timothy) Barnes; grandchildren, Tyson and Shadae Caradine, Daniel Strohbusch, Kylie, Gracie, and Blake Cook, and Eli and Sammi Barnes; sisters, Susan Elskamp, Chris (John) Doyle, Cindy (Kevin) Merrigan and Diane Kelley; sisters-in-law, Karen (Gordy) Martin and Sally (David) Lucey; and many nieces and nephews.
A private Christian memorial at Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church in Cottage Grove will be held in Marilyn’s honor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Abiding Shepherd Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
