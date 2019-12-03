Marilyn J. Melerski, 78, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Epione Pavilion Nursing Home in Cuba City, WI.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7th at the United Methodist Church in Benton, WI with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. Burial will be in the United Methodist Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Family and friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of service on Saturday, December 7th at the United Methodist Church in Benton, WI. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.

Marilyn was born on February 18, 1941 to Roy & Charlotte (Evanson) Beggs in Harvey, IL. She married Irving Melerski in Chicago, IL. Marilyn enjoyed music, old decent movies, flowers, a Fox News junkie, diehard Republican and most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Marilyn is survived by 2 sons: Michael (Ginnie) Gushulak of Hazel Green, WI and Gary Gushulak of Kenosha, WI; a daughter, Tracy (Russell) Anglemire of Chicago, IL; 9 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; a sister, Charlene Penman of St. Charles, IL; along with nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Irving Melerski; a son, Richard Gushulak and a brother-in-law, Patrick Penman.

In lieu of plants and flowers a Marilyn J. Melerski Memorial Fund has been established.