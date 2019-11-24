Marilyn F. Smith, age 73, passed away in the comfort of her own home on Nov. 23, 2019. She was born Feb. 17, 1946 to the late Albert and Alma (Pletzer) Sprecher.

She was a graduate of the 1964 Prairie du Sac High School class. Marilyn was united in marriage to Thomas D. Smith on June 2, 1971. She enjoyed a career of over 30 years working for the State of Wisconsin D.M.V., retiring in 2009. She relished in her duties as a grandmother, and looked forward to each visit from her grandchildren. Marilyn was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church, Prairie du Sac.

She is survived by her husband, Tom; her son, Wade (Andrea) and their children, Bryce, Weston, and Hana; Tom's daughters, Maschielle Peterson and Nancy Smith; 2 sisters in-law, Elaine and Linda Sprecher. Marilyn is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her twin sister, Carolyn Schauer, her brothers, Albert and Clifford Sprecher, and sisters, Marlene Sprecher and Darlene Wenger.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Nov. 27, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak St., Prairie du Sac with Pastor Fred Rilling officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service. Interment will follow in the Sauk City Cemetery.

Marilyn's family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care she received from Dr. Maribeth Baker, Agrace Hospice, Brenda Murphy and Diane Prosa.

