Marilyn Dorothy Daly, age 80, formerly of Argyle, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe. Marilyn was born on February 22, 1943, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Werner and Dorothy (Schlaff) Beer.
Marilyn grew up in Milledgeville, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Thomas L. Daly on October 16, 1965, at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe, the same church where she was baptized. Marilyn attended elementary and high school in Milledgeville and graduated from Sterling Newman Catholic High School in 1961. She graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in Rockford, Illinois, as a Registered Nurse in 1964. Marilyn’s first employment after graduation was at St. Clare Hospital, Monroe, working in the surgical department. She took time away from nursing to raise her family, and then returned to work at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe.
Marilyn’s greatest achievement in life was being the mother to her five children: Tom (Michelle) of Darlington, Tim (Kathy) of Cambridge, Suzanne (David) of DeForest, Dan (deceased November 15, 2021), and Jon (Tara) of Monroe. She was a proud, loving grandmother to Meaggen, Kyle, Tomi, Zach, Cody, Gibson, and Oliver. Marilyn was thrilled when she became a great-grandmother to Ryker. She is also survived by step-grandchildren Corey, Alex, Michael, and Barbara and many step great-grandchildren.
Marilyn was a volunteer for the American Red Cross Blood Mobile visits in Argyle. She was a project leader and General Leader for the Dougherty Creek 4-H club when her children were enrolled in 4-H. She also served as a project superintendent at the Green County Fair. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, bird watching (especially hummingbirds and orioles). She spent hours making the right greeting cards for the right occasion and made many new friends in card making classes. Marilyn was a member of the Green County Ag Chest and spent many hours selling malts and cream puffs at the various county fairs. Marilyn was an accomplished cake decorator, making many wedding cakes for friends and family. She passed this skill and love of decorating to her daughter, Suzanne and granddaughter, Tomi. She loved sharing her card making and arts skills with all her grandchildren.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Tom, and children, Tom, Tim, Suzanne, and Jon. She is further survived by her brother, Truman (Phyllis) of Wasilla, Alaska, Robert (Nydia) of Sterling, Illinois, and sister-in-law Kathy Beer (Bob) of Rhinelander. In-laws, Pat Daly, Marie Reiser, Edward Kelm, Mary Ann Daly, Ken (Cheryl) Daly, Don (Molly) Daly, Leo (Ginger) Daly, Carol (Gary) Williams, Rita (Jeff) Simon, and Ruth (Gary) Elderbrook, as well as many nieces and nephews, and a special cousin, Lori Sawdey.
She is predeceased by her parents, Werner and Dorothy Beer, parents-in-law, T. LaVerne and Ethel Daly, son, Daniel, grandchild, Angelica Hope, brother, Eugene, and in-laws, Dorothy Daly, James Daly, Jack Reiser, Margaret Kelm, and Cecil Daly.
A mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Clare of Assisi Catholic Church (1760 14th St, Monroe). Visitation will be held at the church gathering space at 9:30 a.m. until time of service. A luncheon will be held immediately after the service in the Fellowship Hall. A private family burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery, Argyle.
Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.shriner111.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Marilyn’s name may be made to the Friends of Pleasant View atrium project fund or St. Clare of Assisi.
A special thank you to the kind, caring and compassionate staff at Pleasant View Nursing Home. Also, a thank you to the visitors and volunteers from St. Clare of Assisi Parish for their many visits to Marilyn.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.