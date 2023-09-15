Marilyn Dorothy Daly

Marilyn Dorothy Daly, age 80, formerly of Argyle, passed away on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Pleasant View Nursing Home in Monroe.  Marilyn was born on February 22, 1943, in Monroe, WI, the daughter of Werner and Dorothy (Schlaff) Beer.

Marilyn grew up in Milledgeville, Illinois.  She was united in marriage to Thomas L. Daly on October 16, 1965, at St. Victor Catholic Church, Monroe, the same church where she was baptized.  Marilyn attended elementary and high school in Milledgeville and graduated from Sterling Newman Catholic High School in 1961.  She graduated from St. Anthony School of Nursing in Rockford, Illinois, as a Registered Nurse in 1964.  Marilyn’s first employment after graduation was at St. Clare Hospital, Monroe, working in the surgical department. She took time away from nursing to raise her family, and then returned to work at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Monroe.