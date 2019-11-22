Marilyn Ann Birkholz

Marilyn Birkholz, age 71, of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 surrounded by loved ones at St. Mary's Hospital.

Memorial funeral services will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Reverend Matt Gehrke officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 12:00 noon until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. Good cup of coffee and dessert to follow.

Marilyn was born August 22, 1948 in River Falls, Wisconsin the daughter of James and Jennie (Evans) Rogers. Marilyn's top priority was her family and she loved to share her adventurous spirit of the outdoors with them; including riding horses, kayaking, camping, and biking. She only slowed down long enough to knit or read a book with a good cup of coffee. She had many common phrases including: "books are your friends", "you are the prettiest one up there", "well la di da", "love you pumpkin" and "shut the front door". Her grandchildren called her their best friend; she showed up to every sporting event they had to support not only them but also their teammates. She will be deeply missed by her loving husband and family.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ronald; sons, James (Lisa) Pfeifer of Wisconsin Dells, WI, Steven (Mary Beth) Pfeifer of Columbia Heights, WI; daughter, Ruthe (Aaron) Zimmerman of Appleton, WI; brothers, Ray (Gayle) Rogers of Rice Lake, WI, Donald Rogers of Hayward, WI, Gregory (Nora) Rogers of Gillette, Wyoming; sisters, Ruthe (Bill) Olson of Sun Prairie, WI, Sarah (Melvin) Richards, San Antonia, TX, Dolores Lunsford of Columbus, WI; Grandchildren Carly and Jamie Pfeifer, Betty and Paul Pfeifer, and Marilyn and Maggie Zimmerman. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, James, David, and Ralph; sister, Janis, and 1st Husband, Paul F. Pfeifer (April 9, 1972).

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made out to the Trinity Lutheran School.