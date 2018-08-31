A beautiful soul entered Heaven on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Marilyn Alfini, age 74, passed away at Connecticut Hospice following a battle with cancer.

Marilyn grew up in Des Plaines, Ill where she was a cheerleader and prom queen. She was married first to William Lane in 1963, and later to James Skelton in 1979. Marilyn lived on the lake in McFarland, Wis, for 37 years. She was a dental hygienist for 30 years where she enjoyed friendships with her many patients and coworkers.

Marilyn embraced life. She could be found oil painting a beautiful landscape, planting flowers in her garden, whirling around Lake Waubesa on a speedboat, dancing to Frank Sinatra, or attending a Catholic prayer group. Marilyn adored animals and always had multiple dogs and cats and a beloved horse named, Charlie. She loved feeding the birds and squirrels on her lunch break or finding feathers on walks. Marilyn’s life was guided by love and spirituality, and always enjoyed yearly visits to camp Wonewoc with her friends.

She will be greatly missed by all of those who love her.She is survived and missed by her children, Tania (Michael) Messina, Eric Lane, Kristen (Allan) Silver and Cassandra Richardson (Rich Low); brothers, Tom Alfini (Bob Charley), Jim (Ginger) Alfini and Bob (Gail) Alfini; sister, Laurie Alfini (Dan Dickson); and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Blasie and Ruby Alfini; and special friend, Larry Endres.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, with Father Chad Droessler presiding. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Connecticut Hospice, Branford, Conn., or Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com