MADISON - Marilen Caroline Sydow, age 85, of Madison, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at SSM (formally St. Mary's Hospital) Hospice Care Unit. She was born on Feb. 21, 1938, in Viroqua, Wis., the only child of Leonard and Marion (Veum) Nuttestad.
Marilen attended Viroqua High School, and then went on to cosmetology school. She worked many places until she finally opened her own shop. She retired but was one to always have a pair of scissors in her purse “just in case.” Marilen loved the water and sun, from her spot on Lake Wisconsin or Lake Mendota, and on her pontoon boat with her “buddy” Jeff. Another interest of hers was trap shooting. She spent many years going to different gun clubs and tournaments and went on to become a state champion shooter. Marilen was very proud of her accomplishments, and she enjoyed the many friends she made along the way.
Marilen was married to the late Duane W. Sydow on Aug. 9, 1958. She is survived by her sons, Duane L. Sydow and Daniel T. Sydow; and daughter, Darcy M. Lavine (Lars); and grandson, Andrew D. Sydow. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marion.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a pet rescue of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
