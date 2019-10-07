Mariellen Brockman, age 76, of Prairie du Sac, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

She was born in Baraboo on July 28, 1943, the daughter of the late Clarence and Angelaine (Steuber) Zimmermann. She graduated from Prairie Du Sac High School in 1961.

Mariellen was united in marriage to Harland Brockman on June 1, 1963. Together they raised their family in Cross Plains.

As her children were growing, she enjoyed attending all their activities, never missing a single one. She also enjoyed traveling all over the United States and especially enjoyed cruises. Her favorite time of the year were the holidays as she loved to bake. Traditional family favorites as well as any new recipes that sounded temptingly good.

She was a member of Concordia United Methodist Church, Prairie du Sac and a 50 year member of Queen Esther #5 order of the Eastern Star Lodi.

Mariellen is survived by her husband Harland, children Dale (Betty) Brockman of Stoughton, Cindy (Randy) Paske of Prairie Du Sac, grandson Cody Paske of Baraboo and step grandson Corey (Kadee) Paske of Waukesha.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Hooverson Funeral Home, Sauk City. Burial will follow in the Prairie du Sac Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

