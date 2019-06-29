Marie Stanfield McCabe, born November 10, 1919, died in her sleep on June 28, 2019.

She was the daughter of Lucian and Ruth Stanfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert A. McCabe; sister, Lucia Stanfield; brothers, James and Robert. Saddest were the deaths of her son, Kevin and her grandson, Jason Paul in their early years. Her children are Colleen McCabe of Madison; Richard (Jami) of Topeka, KS and Thomas (Nicki) of Silver City, NM. Her grandchildren are Michelle Goodman, Michael McCabe, and Darren Paul. There are 8 great-grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew, Taylor and Jordan Goodman, Eli and Elsie McCabe, Noelle and Olivia Paul.

Marie was raised in Waukesha, graduated from Carroll College in 1940, and taught high school at Oxford, WI. She married Robert on July 5, 1941 and lived in Madison ever since. She worked at UW as an editor and project specialist for 10 years after her children were in school. Marie was active in several organizations including League of Women Voters, Phi Beta, University League, Daughters of Demeter, Unitarian Alliance, and PLATO. She delivered Mobile Meals for 18 years and conducted many oral histories for Historic Madison.

Marie traveled extensively and loved it all. Reading and reviewing books, and writing were special occupations. She was always working on a project, such as painting a room or keeping up the family and farm journals. Since 1946 she wrote to college friends in a Round Robin and collected her letters to be bound as family history. She appeared in public play-readings and directed some programs herself. She always attended exercise classes. Appreciation and support for all the arts plus the environment were priorities.

After Bob and Marie acquired some rural property in Iowa Co. in 1963, most weekends were spent there except in winter. Constant repair of the old buildings was needed at first. The beauty of the wooded hills was worth all the effort. After Bob's death in 1995 and Kevin's in 2004, Marie took on the local management of the "farm" with help from sons and grandson, Darren. She helped support the restoration of a nearby small, classic-style chapel built in 1860 and the Hyde Chapel Association set up in 1973. In 2012 Marie moved to Oakwood Village West.

A private burial will be held in the fall. Memorials may be made to the Dane Co. League of Women Voters, or the First Unitarian Society, or The Aldo Leopold Foundation.

Many thanks to Marie's caregivers from Agrace and Oakwood West.