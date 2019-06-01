On May 31, 2019, Wisconsin lost their southern bell. She was surrounded by family at Agrace HospiceCare.

Marie Schoenemann was born January 29, 1931 in Whitesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Emer and Blanche Edge.

Marie met the love of her life, Jerry, in 1946 through her brother, while he served in WWII. They were married August 1948, and have been married for 70 years. Jerry and Marie settled in Wisconsin and raised five children. She worked at F.W. Means Company for 38 years as a seamstress.

Marie was an avid reader and gardener. She loved watching birds and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Marie invited family over every Wednesday, where they enjoyed having a glass of chardonnay. She was the matriarch of the family.

Marie is survived by her husband, Jerry; five children, Larry (Anne); Garry (Mary); Jerry (Sandy); Darcy (Steve) Tingley and Penny (Mike) Meikle; 26 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; sister, Lynn Boarman; and sisters-in-law, Maggie Edge, Dolly Pernot and Elaine Schoenemann.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Jewel and J.C. Edge; two brothers in infancy; and sisters, Dorothy Crisp and Mary Ellen Wink.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at St. Dennis Catholic Church, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison with Rev. Joji Reddy Allam presiding. Visitation will be held at church from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass. A luncheon will be held at Kavanaugh's Esquire Club, 1025 N. Sherman Ave., Madison following the Mass. A family burial will follow at Mazomanie Cemetery on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10 a.m.

Special thanks to the staff at St. Mary's Hospital and Agrace HospiceCare for their excellent care and support. Memorials may be written to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg WI 53711.

We will love and miss you Nanny.

