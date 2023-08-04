MADISON - Marie Rose Revolinski, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born in Ruby, Wis., on Sept. 6, 1935, to Edward and Clara (Luzenski) Fitzpatrick. After graduation Cornell High School Summa Cum Lauda, she pursued her nursing education at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Marshfield. She became a registered nurse in 1956 and worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Milwaukee and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Madison.
In 1958, she married the love of her life, Norman Revolinski, starting a love affair that lasted over 50 years. Their love for each other had a profound impact on those of us fortunate enough to witness their extraordinary bond.
Throughout her life she continued her pursuit of education and community involvement. She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing and helped create the Healing Hearts Program at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Madison. In 1982 she was honored by the American Diabetes Association as Program Volunteer of the Year.
Marie was known for her strength, great intellect, kindness, and generosity. She enjoyed playing the guitar, painting, reading and was involved with progressive politics. Her greatest love was her family and being involved with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her cheerful and vibrant disposition.
During her retirement years, she enjoyed traveling with her husband, Norm. They explored many countries in Europe and northern Africa. She had a special passion for Poland and Ireland, where she felt connected to her roots. Marie was president of the Polish Heritage Club of Madison for nine year,s from 1992 to 2000, and remained active in many of the club’s projects.
Her legacy continues through her beloved children, John (Nancy) of Minneapolis, Suzanne (Pita) Fatupiato and JoAnne of Madison, who were her pride and joy. Her seven grandchildren, Farah, Chris, Caitlin, Jackie, Eric, Anna and Sam and nine great-grandchildren were blessed to have her in their lives. She leaves behind three siblings, James Fitzpatrick, David Fitzpatrick and Katherine Mohrenwieser, with whom she shared a deep bond of family and friendship.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Norman; her parents; and four siblings Raymond Fitzpatrick, Edward Fitzpatrick, Patricia Sippy and Theresa Kruger.
Her journey through life was a testament to the strength of the human spirit inspiring those around her to cherish every moment and embrace the beauty of life.
In loving memory of Marie, a private memorial service will be head by her immediate family to celebrate a life the touched the hearts of many. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
