Marie Rose Revolinski

MADISON - Marie Rose Revolinski, age 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 30, 2023. She was born in Ruby, Wis., on Sept. 6, 1935, to Edward and Clara (Luzenski) Fitzpatrick. After graduation Cornell High School Summa Cum Lauda, she pursued her nursing education at St. Joseph Hospital School of Nursing in Marshfield. She became a registered nurse in 1956 and worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Milwaukee and Saint Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

In 1958, she married the love of her life, Norman Revolinski, starting a love affair that lasted over 50 years. Their love for each other had a profound impact on those of us fortunate enough to witness their extraordinary bond.