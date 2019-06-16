Marie Peterson, age 93 formerly of Blanchardville died on Friday morning, June 14th at the Upland Hills Nursing and Rehab Center in Dodgeville.

A full obituary should be available here Monday evening.

A visitation for Marie Peterson will be held on Wednesday, June 19th from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Perry Lutheran Church in Daleyville. A funeral will be held on Thursday, June 20th at 11:00 am at the Perry Lutheran Church. Rev. Kelli Fisher of the Perry Lutheran Church will officiate. Burial will be in the Perry Lutheran Cemetery. Saether Funeral Service in Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.saetherfuneralservice.com.