Marie Lucille “Poppy” Felton, age 87, was residing in Baraboo, Wisconsin at Oak Park Place Assisted Living, when Our Lord reached out and gently took her hand on Friday, August 24, 2018.

Marie was born February 4, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Philip and Marie (Jann) Lange.

Marie is survived by sisters, Phyllis (Bill) Kehoe, Janet (Steve) Connolly, and brother, John (Paula) Lange. Marie is also survived by her children, Philip (Linda) Leer, Norman (Pam) Felton, Julia (Herb) Ward, Andrew (Renate) Felton and Jeffrey Felton. Marie was blessed and she is survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Poppy is also survived by and we must mention lifelong close friends, Ruth Adams and Dorothy Ludvigson as well many other close friends from her church and the Nimble Fingers group.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Shirley, husband, Arthur, three sons, Richard Leer, Mark Leer and Victor Felton, whom she all so dearly loved and missed each day. She has lost so many friends over the years but she is now walking hand in hand with them in heaven and we are fairly sure she probably awaits quite impatiently each day at the "Pearly Gates" for the rest of us to show up. She is probably busy doing crafting for all of us for when we get to heaven.

Mother was so loved by so many. Special thoughts must go out to the "beautiful staff" of Oak Park Place in Baraboo Wisconsin and especially the gifted gals and guys of the memory care and assisted living units who cared for and loved her so much. As well the family wishes to acknowledge the care of all the kind people from Agrace Hospice Care whom were with us to the very end. We cannot thank everyone enough for the thoughts and prayers and special care you gave not only to Poppy but also the support you provided the family during this long and arduous battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. This disease slowly robs you and everyone around you of their energy and strength. We are so grateful to the women and men who work in the care field, we could not do without your courage and resounding care.

In lieu of flowers the family would simply offer a possible suggestion of a donation to your local Alzheimer's Association or your local Agrace Hospice Care Organization, as many of the folks working for these organizations are volunteers. Many thanks to you for your consideration.

A Memorial Mass is planned for Friday, October 19, 2018 at 11:00 A.M at the Elizabeth Ann Seaton Catholic Church, 2316 180th Street S.E., Bothell, Washington State.