Marie J. Wenzel

Marie Joyce Wenzel of Sauk City, age 97, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, at Greenway Manor Nursing Home in Spring Green, WI.

She was born September 29, 1922. Marie was the daughter of Frank and Hulda (Braun) Kaufman. She was united in marriage to Julius (Bud) Wenzel on September 10, 1941. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in September 1991.

Marie and Bud farmed on the Wenzel farm. In 2018 Marie and her son Jim got a centennial plaque from the State Fair for having their farm in the family for 100 years. Marie helped on the farm. She love to sew. She made many clothes for her daughters to wear. She also had a sweet tooth and loved her candy. It was a given that at Christmas, Mother's Day, and her birthday that she got lots of candy-and she enjoyed every piece of it.



Survivors include: 2 daughters: Carol Wenzel of Sauk City, Jeanne (Tom) Evert of Prairie du Sac, a son: James Wenzel of Sauk City; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 7 great great grandchildren, 4 step great grandchildren, 4 step great great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bud on March 21, 1994, daughter Beverly Ott, son in law, Russell Ott, grandson Craig Ott, 2 sisters: Betty Kaufman and Phyllis Sorg and 4 brothers: Lyle, Clifford, Clinton and Dale Kaufman.



A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Friday, October 25, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 100 Oak Street, Prairie du Sac, Wi

A visitation will be held at the church from 10 am until the time of the service on Friday.