Marie Ingeborg Retrum Gilbertson, age 84 passed away surrounded by her children on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison. She was born on September 12, 1938, to Otis and Gladys (Nelson) Retrum, the youngest of three daughters. She attended River Forks Country School and then moved to Hollandale, graduating from Hollandale High School in 1956. She worked at Johnson & Hegland Grocery in Hollandale and at Strong’s Bank. On June 8, 1957, Marie married Martin (Junior) Gilbertson. Together, they bought Gilbertson’s Grocery in 1958 which they operated for 38 years. Through the store, they made so many friends and helped make Hollandale a great community to live in and raise a family.
Marie and Junior raised three children: Robin, Rhonda, and Amy. Family was very important to Marie, and she loved being close to her kids, who all lived on Hwy K. She enjoyed frequent visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all her pride and her joy.
In her 30’s & 40’s Marie and Junior traveled with the Certco Grocers Group. Marie (who did not bowl) enjoyed traveling to State Bowling Tournaments with her friends, carrying a Nerf ball in her bowling bag, so as not to miss out on the fun. She enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers, and college basketball, especially the Badgers. Most of all, she enjoyed people, and visiting with friends. Marie was a member of the New Hope Lutheran, Ramblewood Bell Ringers, the church choir, and the Women’s Group coordinating lunches and refreshments for many years. She was a member of the Hollandale Legion Auxiliary. Marie loved her rural home, watching the landscape, nature, and passersby.
Marie was raised to like people, to care about people and to be a good friend to all. Her positive, upbeat attitude was a wonderful example to everyone she met. She shared a very special relationship with her sisters, nieces and nephews, and more friends than can be counted through the years. She is survived by her sister June Diel of Mt. Vernon, IL; son Robin (Kaye) Gilbertson of Barneveld; daughters Rhonda Kirch of Barneveld and Amy (John) Thronson of Hollandale; her grandchildren Kara (Harley) Terrill, Tyler (Alycen) Kirch, Dana, Ross and Carly Gilbertson, Ben, Owen and Siri Thronson; her great-grandchildren Gage, Henry, Inga, Larkin and Raleigh as well as many special nieces, nephews, cousins, and special neighbors; Lance and Kris Hook and friends.
Marie is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Gladys; her husband Junior, sister Gloria (Roger) Hershberger, brothers-in-law Chuck Diel, Orin, Otis (Dorothy) and Burnell Gilbertson, son-in-law Tony Kirch, an infant son and many special friends and loved ones with whom her spirit is now reunited.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New Hope Lutheran or The Blanchardville, Hollandale Area Fund.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Aaron Dunn, The Upland Hills Staff and SSM/St. Mary’s Progressive Care Unit staff.
A visitation for friends and family will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at New Hope Lutheran in Hollandale from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. The funeral service will take place on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 11:00 a.m., at the church. The service will be live cast for the public on the Saether Funeral Service Facebook page. Pastor Chris Strohm of New Hope Lutheran will officiate. A luncheon to follow at Hollandale Village Hall in Hollandale. A private family burial will take place at a later date. Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at SaetherFuneralService.com
