Marie Ingeborg Retrum Gilbertson

Marie Ingeborg Retrum Gilbertson, age 84 passed away surrounded by her children on Monday, July 24, 2023, at St. Mary’s hospital in Madison.  She was born on September 12, 1938, to Otis and Gladys (Nelson) Retrum, the youngest of three daughters.  She attended River Forks Country School and then moved to Hollandale, graduating from Hollandale High School in 1956.  She worked at Johnson & Hegland Grocery in Hollandale and at Strong’s Bank.  On June 8, 1957, Marie married Martin (Junior) Gilbertson.  Together, they bought Gilbertson’s Grocery in 1958 which they operated for 38 years.  Through the store, they made so many friends and helped make Hollandale a great community to live in and raise a family.

Marie and Junior raised three children: Robin, Rhonda, and Amy.  Family was very important to Marie, and she loved being close to her kids, who all lived on Hwy K.  She enjoyed frequent visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were all her pride and her joy.