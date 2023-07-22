Marie Helen Scallon Obituaries Obituaries Jul 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MADISON - Marie Helen Scallon, age 79, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.Gunderson EastFuneral & Cremation Care5203 Monona Drive(608) 221-5420COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Obituaries Follow Obituaries Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Muscoda water tower painting gone wrong Two dead in crash on East Washington Avenue near East Towne Mall SSM Health discontinues gender-affirming surgeries in the Madison area amid pressure from the Catholic Church Ferry carrying traffic across Lake Michigan suspends service after ramping system failure After multiple restaurant closures last year, Monroe Street is bouncing back Latest News National Kidney Foundation of Wisconsin wraps up fundraiser event Wisconsin woman's killing, dismemberment trial to begin Monday after jury chosen, judge's ruling ‘Help me’: Makeshift sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California American Airlines pilot contract offer increases to $9 billion following United agreement Multiple people displaced after cooking fire at Beloit apartment More News