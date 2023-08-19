BARNEVELD - Marie Helen (Ingwell) Dimpfl, age 92, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on April 10, 1931, the youngest daughter of John E. and Velma V. (Larson) Ingwell. Marie married Robert Dimpfl on April 11, 1952.
Marie was baptized at Yellowstone Lutheran, confirmed at Perry Lutheran and was a longtime member of Barneveld Lutheran. She graduated from Mount Horeb in 1949. After graduation, she was employed at M.A. Tollund Law Office and then entered the postal service in Barneveld in 1954 and retired as Postmaster in 1987. For the next 23 years, she worked at Olson’s Christmas House in Mount Horeb.
Marie enjoyed the wonderful memories made at family gatherings with children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching sports on TV, the Badgers and Packers, and following the many sporting events that her family took part in. Marie enjoyed doing puzzles, working with flowers and baking family favorites. She was a council member and served as treasurer of the Women’s Organization.
Marie is survived by her four children, Deborah (Ferd) Schmitz of Mount Horeb, Rebecca Dimpfl of Barneveld, William (Becky) Dimpfl of Barneveld and Patricia Dimpfl of Middleton; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Phil (Betty) Ingwell; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband on Sept. 13, 1987; in-laws, Frank, Mable and Myrtle Dimpfl; siblings, Gladys, Venora, Mayme, Lawrence, Inez and Esther; two great-grandchildren, Griffin and Avery Heibel; and stepdaughter, Marcia Coover.
A funeral service will be held at Barneveld Lutheran Church, 505 Swiss Lane, Barneveld, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, with Pastor Rhia Strohm presiding. Burial will be held at White Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare or Barneveld Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Camacho Mount Horeb
Funeral & Cremation Care
500 N. Eighth St.
(608) 437-5077
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.