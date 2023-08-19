Marie Helen (Ingwell) Dimpfl

BARNEVELD - Marie Helen (Ingwell) Dimpfl, age 92, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at Ingleside Manor. She was born on April 10, 1931, the youngest daughter of John E. and Velma V. (Larson) Ingwell. Marie married Robert Dimpfl on April 11, 1952.

Marie was baptized at Yellowstone Lutheran, confirmed at Perry Lutheran and was a longtime member of Barneveld Lutheran. She graduated from Mount Horeb in 1949. After graduation, she was employed at M.A. Tollund Law Office and then entered the postal service in Barneveld in 1954 and retired as Postmaster in 1987. For the next 23 years, she worked at Olson’s Christmas House in Mount Horeb.