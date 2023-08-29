Marie Drolshagen

Marie Magdelyn Drolshagen, age 95, passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023 and will be remembered as a hard worker, her love of travel and one who always put everyone ahead of herself.

She was born on October 13, 1927 in Roxbury to Anton and Florentina (Breunig) Ballweg and raised three children.  Marie worked her whole life, first at Ballwegs restaurant, then McNulty’s Grocery Store, Pick N’ Save and Cardinal Country Daycare. She loved bowling, holding different bowling league positions through the years, especially teaming with her daughter Pat on a women’s league, traveling to various national bowling tournaments and also bowling with her son Mike on mixed couples leagues. Marie was a great cook and baker and kept busy crocheting.