Marianne Kathleen Stendahl, age 83, passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, surrounded by family.

She was born on July 1, 1935, in Dodgeville, the youngest of ten children to John and Gertrude Reeson. In 1953, she graduated from Ridgeway High School. She married Rolf Magne Stendahl on Dec. 14, 1957, in Madison. They lived in Rio and later moved to Madison where they raised their four children.

Marianne was a country girl who appreciated simple living. Growing up, she helped on her

Family's farm and lived without running water and electricity. Throughout her life, she taught her children and loved ones to always appreciate what they had and how to accept anything life threw at them. If they didn't have running water or heat, there was always another way to get by. No complaining necessary. She just rolled with the punches. She knew how to live simply and with much appreciation for the things and people around her. Whether family, friend, co-worker, neighbor, or acquaintance, everyone was accepted as one of her own flesh and blood. Marianne had a heart of gold that reached far beyond her ability to see the good in everyone. She was kind, generous, and willing to lend a hand in any situation; honest and told the truth no matter what; and humble in all aspects of the word.

Marianne had many interests and talents. She enjoyed reading, word searches, sewing, cooking, and canning. When she was younger, she was awarded blue ribbons at the fair for her homemade bread and angel food cake, as well as her Brown Swiss bull. Her love of cooking continued throughout her life. Family and friends will always remember Marianne in the kitchen. Whether it was sharing great conversations and laughs, getting some needed advice, or helping her cook and can, the kitchen was the most cherished place to spend time with her. Of all the things she made and canned, her "Grandma Jam" (strawberry jam) and pickles will be missed the most by family and friends! Marianne also enjoyed nature. She spent time birdwatching and gardening.

Marianne enjoyed spending time up North at the family's cabin and fishing on the lake with loved ones and friends. Even though she could out-fish others, she always let everyone else be the best fisherman. However, she was sure to chime in if someone got their story wrong or was going a little overboard with the tale they were telling. Though Marianne was a woman of many talents, her greatest joy was spending time with her family. A loving mother, she was the backbone of her family - a true leader and organizer in many ways. She meant so much to many people. Wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandma were just some of the many roles she played in the lives of those around her. She kept her family happy and in line. She will forever be remembered in everyone's heart. Like footprints in the sand, her love and memory will always be imprinted on the hearts of all those who knew her.

Marianne is survived by her son, James (Laina) and his children, Jeremiah, Stacy, Jacob and Justin; son, Tom (Claudia) and their children, Matthew, Andrew, Eric and Kristen; daughter, Susan (Al) Everson and their children, Heather, Clayton and Quentin; daughter, Jane (Mike) Hilgendorf and their children, Hanna and Hailey; 19 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marge and Donna Reeson, and Betzy Fenne; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rolf; sisters and brothers, Jane Reeson, James (Marcella) Reeson, George and Helen Reeson, Roy (Margaret) Reeson, Mildred (Bill) Jones, Marie (Byron) Buckingham, David Reeson, Florence (Vince) Schaaf and Ralph (Helen) Reeson.

A celebration of life will be held at THE RED ROOM, 108 E. Merrimac St., Dodgeville, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Make-A-Wish, a foundation that Marianne supported and loved to give to over the years. A special thank you to all those that worked with our lovely Marianne at Oakwood Village in her final days. It is much appreciated! Online condolences may be made to www.gundersonfh.com.