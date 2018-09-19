Belvidere/Sun Prairie- Marianne E. Miller, age 50, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 16, 2018 after a long courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer.

She was born on February 24, 1968, the daughter of Thomas P. and Mary Kay (Esser) Miller.

Marianne grew up in Sun Prairie and graduated from Sun Prairie HS in 1986. While in high school she was the first student athletic trainer for two sports, football and hockey, and held the high school record in the 300m hurdles for several years. Marianne attended the UW-Madison where she met her future husband, Jon. While at the UW she was an athletic trainer for the football team. Marianne transferred to UW-Milwaukee where she graduated in 1992 with a degree in Biology. She attended the University of IL at Chicago where she obtained a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree in 1999.

On December 31, 1994 Marianne married Jon Baer. In February 2004 they welcomed their son, Nathan. Marianne worked for the VA Hospital in Milwaukee and for the University of IL Medical School in Rockford as a clinical pharmacist. In 2013 she was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer.

Marianne was passionate about her family and had a strong will to survive. She used that same tenacity and fighting spirit to fight her battle with cancer. After her illness Marianne dedicated her time to her family and friends and tending to her flowers as a Master Gardener. She loved spending time at their cottage in Harrison Wisconsin, a community which became a second home to her.

She will be missed by all who knew her, and is lovingly survived by her husband, Jon; son, Nathan; father, Tom (Pam) Miller; two brothers, Steven (Heidi) and their children Alexis, Cole and Connor, and Michael and his son Kyle; mother-in-law, Pat Voermans; father-in-law, Dick (Jan) Baer; sister-in-law, Andrea Deau (Dave Lois) and her children, Hannah and Patrice; extended relatives; and many friends. Marianne was preceded in death by her mother, Mary Kay.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 22, 2018 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, with Msgr. Donn Heiar and Msgr. James Gunn officiating. Friends and relatives are invited to a luncheon immediately following the services in the church fellowship hall. Friends may greet the family from 9:00 AM until the time of Mass on Saturday at church. Burial will take place in Harrison WI at 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 23, 2018 at St. Augustine Cemetery, located North of St. Augustine Catholic Church (N10090 County Rd B, Tomahawk, WI 54487) on County Road D.

Memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare Inc., or to a fund that will be established for Nathan's schooling.

Cress Funeral Service

206 W. Prospect Street

Stoughton, WI 53589

(608) 873-9244