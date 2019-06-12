Marian Russell Jones, 93, of Madison, Wisconsin, is safely home in the arms of Jesus. She passed away on Sunday, June 9, at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge. Marian was born October 24, 1925 in Oakland, California to R. Travers and Jessie Welch, the second of three daughters.

Marian grew up in Alameda, California and went on to Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL where she graduated with a degree in Christian Education. She met her husband, David R Jones, at Wheaton College. They were married in 1949.

Marian served with Dave for fourteen years in Honduras Central America with the Conservative Baptist Home Mission Society. They founded HRVC, the first Christian radio station in the country. In 1968 they returned to the Bay Area of California where Dave joined InterVarsity Christian Fellowship's campus ministry.

In 1984 they moved to Madison, Wisconsin (IVCF's headquarters) to work in the Missions department.

They traveled with InterVarsity students to 15 different countries for a summer cross-cultural program.

Marian devoted most of her energy and gifting to being a wife and mother. She homeschooled their children in Honduras, creatively sewed most of their clothes, and enjoyed extending hospitality to many friends and family. Wherever they lived, she knew her neighbors and extended friendship and kindness to each of them. Marian also played the piano and taught her children and grandchildren to enjoy singing together. Marian expressed to her family that the song, "Jesus, I Come" by William T Sleeper https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zT_mZPZBjOY would best express her parting thoughts.

In Madison, Dave and Marian hosted many international students in their home, and even rented their basement out to a couple of the students. Marian taught Sunday School at Faith Community Bible Church in Madison and participated with Dave in Children's Bible Clubs with Child Evangelism Fellowship in downtown Madison.

In 2012 Marian and Dave moved to Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge and enjoyed new friends and activities there. They continued their morning routine of praying for their growing family and for missionaries around the world.

Grateful for having shared in Marian's life are her children Sheryl Jones, Brynley (Carla) Jones of Beaver Dam, WI, Bruce (Becky) Jones of Prophetstown, IL and Bradley (Dawn) Jones of Walnut, IL, 16 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Marian was preceded in death by her husband, David Roy Jones (September 15, 2015), parents R. Travers and Jesse Welch, two sisters, Jean and Kathleen, and grandson Jesse Jones.

In lieu of flowers, Marian would be pleased that all memorial donations be made to Child Evangelism Fellowship, PO Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383-0348.

The family expresses a special thank you to the staff at Oakwood Village for their loving care of Marian.

Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family through www.ryanfuneralservice.com

