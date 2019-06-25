Marian Lee (Greenwood) Langfoss

MADISON – Marian L. Langfoss, age 90, died on Saturday, June 22, 2019.

She was born August 19, 1928 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, to William and Helen Greenwood. She married Stanley G. Langfoss on December 12, 1953.

Marian will always be remembered for her dedication and devotion to her three children. She also took great pride in her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Her legacy of love will remain with us and the countless people she touched throughout her life.

She is survived by her two daughters, Dawn Steberl and Darci (Marc Post) Stoughton; son, Dirk (Sarah) Langfoss; grandchildren, Kailee (Dan) Ackerman, Karl (Kristin Wrobbel) Steberl, Brad (Brecken) Langfoss, Grant (Jenifer) Langfoss and John Langfoss; great grandchildren, Hudson and Everly Ackerman. Marian is now reunited with her husband Stanley (who passed away in 1991), her parents, and other loved ones who have gone before her.

We would like to especially thank the staff at Brookdale Memory Care – Madison West for their wonderful service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

