GREEN BAY/ VERONA-Marian J. Turk, age 93, of Verona, passed away on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, at Noel Manor.

She was born on Sept. 7, 1925, in Manitowoc, the daughter of Edwin and Adeline (Hinz) Luecker.

Marian graduated from Manitowoc High School in 1944. She was united in marriage to William Turk on Feb. 24, 1945, in Manitowoc. Marian worked at Prange's Department store in Green Bay and later worked at People's Marine Bank in Green Bay for 23 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church for 66 years.

Marian is survived by her two daughters, Sue (Rick) Olsen and Jayne (Tom) Fox; four grandchildren, Karil (Mark) Walther, Lief (Michelle) Olsen, David (Michelle) Kerkhoff, and Katie (Peter) Jackson; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Florence Luecker. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; and siblings, Dorothy Fell, and George Luecker.

Funeral services will be held in Green Bay at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



