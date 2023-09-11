Marian Elizabeth (Gratz) Schmitz

Marian Elizabeth (Gratz) Schmitz, 90, of Mineral Point passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on September 9, 2023.

She was born July 14, 1933 in Dodgeville, WI to Lloyd and Olive (Harris) Gratz. Marian attended Mineral Point High School and graduated in 1951. She married the love of her life, Kenneth (Kenny) Schmitz, on April 18, 1953 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point, WI spending almost 59 years together before his passing in 2011.