Marian Elizabeth (Gratz) Schmitz, 90, of Mineral Point passed away unexpectedly and peacefully at her home on September 9, 2023.
She was born July 14, 1933 in Dodgeville, WI to Lloyd and Olive (Harris) Gratz. Marian attended Mineral Point High School and graduated in 1951. She married the love of her life, Kenneth (Kenny) Schmitz, on April 18, 1953 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Mineral Point, WI spending almost 59 years together before his passing in 2011.
Kenny and Marian farmed near Waldwick, WI until December, 1971 where they raised their six children. They then moved to Mineral Point, WI where Marian was very active in the community as a member of the Mineral Point Historical Society, Southwest Wisconsin Cornish Society, Uplands Garden Club in addition to serving on the Mineral Point School Board and driving over 30 years as a district school bus driver. She was also owner and operator of Wedding World for many years.
Marian enjoyed the many years with Kenny bowling, dancing, traveling, and entertaining family and friends at Yellowstone Lake, Lake Joy, and 20 years at Reflections on Silver Lake, Avon Park, FL One of her greatest passions was genealogy especially ancestors from Cornwall, England.
Marian is survived by children Ron (Sue) of Boca Raton, FL; Randy (Mary) of Cobb, WI; Jerry (Tracy) of Mineral Point, WI; Cathy (Dan) Ernzen of Dodgeville, WI; Mary Kay (Brian) Engelke of Mineral Point, WI; and Dale of Mineral Point, WI; 16 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She is also survived by sisters Carolyn (Don) Meuer, Dodgeville, WI and Janet (Richard) Hyland, Belleville, WI, sister-in-laws Helen Schmitz, Mineral Point, WI and Barb Schmitz, Mineral Point, WI.
Marian was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth; parents/step-parents, Lloyd (Gladys) Gratz and Olive (Al) Sherman; mother-in-law, father and mother-in-law, William and Margaret Schmitz, brother and sister-in-laws, Kathleen (Stan) Nicholson, Harold Schmitz, Donald (Margaret) Schmitz, Bernard (Marilyn) Schmitz, John (Mary) Schmitz, Laverne Schmitz, Joe (Marlene) Schmitz, William Schmitz, Janice (Ralph) Pittz; niece, Pat Nicholson; nephew and niece Gary and Carol Jean Schmitz; nephew, Jeff Hyland.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am, Monday, September 18, 2023 at St. Mary-St. Paul Catholic Church, Mineral Point, WI. Fr. Tafadzwa Kusumba will officiate. Burial will be in St. Paul's Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, September 17, 2023, 2:00-5:00 pm, Gorgen Funeral Home, Mineral Point, WI and 9:30 - 10:50 AM on Monday until time of service at the church.