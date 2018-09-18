Maria Szymusiak, age 80 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin died Saturday, September 15, 2018 at the Reedsburg Area Medical Center.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Paul Komperda celebrating. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Wisconsin Dells. Visitation will be held at Picha Funeral Home, 120 East Adams Street, Lake Delton, Wisconsin on Friday, September 21, 2018 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday at the same location in Lake Delton from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and at this time proceed to the church for Mass at 11:00 a.m.

Maria was born January 31, 1938 in Poland, the daughter of Wojciech and Anna (Obyrtacz) Tylka. In 1958 she married Albin Szymusiak in Poland.

Maria is survived by her husband, Albin; children, Stanley (Helen) Szymusiak and Mary (Lukasz) Maniak of Wisconsin Dells and Anna (Walter) Ciezczak and Bernice (Christopher) Ciezobka of Hickory Hills, Illinois; 12 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; and many nieces and nephews and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Stanislaw and infant grandsons, Daniel and David.