After a long and brave battle with lung disease, María del Rosario Covarrubias passed away peacefully at home in her sleep early Tuesday, June 26, 2018.

María was born in Guadalajara, Mexico on September 26, 1959, the daughter of Maria de Jesus Herrera and Francisco Pelayo. In an effort to escape the harsh circumstances of her childhood, she came to this country with her young family, enduring hardships and fighting obstacles as she followed her dreams to a better life. Knowing that education was the key to moving forward, she began her own academic path as she supported her children in theirs. María obtained her high school diploma, and went on to get her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She taught in the Madison Metropolitan School District for 30 years, receiving the "Distinguished Service Award". She loved being in the classroom, both as a student and teacher, and her passion for learning was contagious.

María recently celebrated 40 years of marriage with her husband, Ismael. She is survived by her husband, Ismael Covarrubias; and her five children, Cinthya (Adolfo) Díaz (sons, Anthony and Nicolas), Jorge (Angela) Covarrubias (daughters, Amelia and Alma), Daniel (Laura) Covarrubias (daughter, Sophia), Hector (Krista) Covarrubias (sons, Isaiah and Fabian) and Julie (Steven) Rice (sons, Peyton and Steven); her sister, Esther Herrera; and many others.

María was also a beloved sister, sister-in-law, aunt and great-aunt who leaves behind an extended family in the U.S. and Mexico and a wide collection of friends and colleagues.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 29 from 4:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Cress Funeral Home, 3610 Speedway Road, Madison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 30 at 10:00 a.m. with visitation beforehand beginning at 9:00 a.m. at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 602 Everglade Drive, Madison, with Father Bart Timmerman presiding.

Those wishing to support María's belief in the power of education can donate to the scholarship established in her name in collaboration with the Friends of Sánchez Scholars (www.madisongives.org/sanchez - please write in "Dreams") via the Madison Community Foundation.

The family wishes to thank María's primary physician, Dr. Kathleen Carr and her Agrace Hospice support team for their excellent care.

Mom, you will be greatly missed and always remembered for your courage, warm good humor and deep love of humanity. Thank you for being so strong for so many for so long.