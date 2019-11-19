BREAKING NEWS

Obituaries

Mari Delehanty

Posted: Nov 19, 2019 08:14 AM CST

Updated: Nov 19, 2019 08:14 AM CST

STOUGHTON - Mari Delehanty, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC PARISH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.

