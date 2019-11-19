STOUGHTON - Mari Delehanty, age 58, of Stoughton, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at UW Hospital and Clinics.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. ANN CATHOLIC PARISH, 323 N. Van Buren St., Stoughton, at 11 a.m., on Saturday Nov. 23, 2019, with Father Randy Budnar presiding. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON STOUGHTON FUNERAL & CREMATION CARE, 1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St., Stoughton, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, and at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday.



Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590