Marguerite Kathryn (nee Cisar) Boyer

MADISON-After being blessed with life for 97 years, Marguerite K. Boyer died on Monday, May 27, 2019, in Madison, Wis.

She was born the daughter of John and Florence (Haury) Cisar, during a snowstorm in a small farmhouse in Bear River, Minn. on Nov. 5, 1921. She grew up in a family that had limited resources but always had enough to share. Her life’s journey traversed an extraordinary course. She lived through the depression, several wars, 16 presidents, and unimaginable advances in transportation and technology.



Marguerite was a lifelong learner, an avid reader whose dictionary was always within reach and one who was insistent upon using correct grammar. She loved music and had a lovely alto voice. Her gardens were large and produced enough for all of her neighbors. She was strong-willed and not afraid to share her opinion, and to suggest she was a fierce advocate for her children would be an understatement. Marguerite never missed a performance or activity in which her children were participants. She exuded pride and love not only for her children but equally for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. She dearly loved having them near.



Perhaps of greatest note is her exemplary adherence to a philosophy of life which called for seeking out and giving to those who had less than she. Even in her final years her volunteerism and commitment to her community was an inspiration to all.



Marguerite is survived by her children, Paul Dvorak, Faith (Donald) Limmer, and M.Danielle (Richard) Lappen; stepchildren, Scott (Gillian) Boyer and Susan (Roy) Hidlebaugh; a sister, Patricia Kubicek; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 47 years, Sydney; four siblings; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Dvorak; and son-in-law, Dennis Risany.



A celebration of her life will take place at BETHANY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 3910 Mineral Point Road, Madison, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019. A short visitation will precede the service at the church on Saturday.



Memorials may be gifted to the Jefferson County Humane Society, where she enjoyed many hours of volunteer work.



